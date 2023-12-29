Richmond celebrates their Hip-Hop pioneers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -As this year comes to a close, we’re taking a look back at a monumental moment in Richmond. The 50th anniversary of hip hop celebration. Over the summer, The river city had its own birthday bash at the historic hippodrome. Giving flowers to those who paved the way for the genre.

‘’Hip-Hop was the first time we had our own voice,” said Jay Quan a member of the Too Def Crew.

“If you don’t know where you come from, you don’t know where you’re going,” said ELBRAVADOR.

ELBRAVADOR AND DJ MC Fresh of the Z Rock Crew.

Jay Quan, MC Divine and Scratch Master D of the Too Def Crew.

DJ Madd Mixer, DJ Plus One, DJ Sweet B and ELBRAVADOR of the JR. Funk Machine.

Lastly, Chris Brooks one of the creators of the show B Side.

Are all among a list of Richmond Hip-Hop legends.

Brooks and ELBRAVADOR created one of the biggest local programs that showcased the local Hip-Hop talents across our area.

While the Hip-Hop sound is everywhere now, it wasn’t immediately accepted in the late 70′s and early 80′s.

“When you’re making history you don’t know that you’re doing something that’s going to be revered again; this is something nobody wanted,” said Jay Quan.

A lot of that kickback came from viewers who weren’t use to the new sound, an electric mix of Jazz, Funk, Soul and Disco.

“I was coming down the steps after my air shift and I was attacked by 5 people still till this day I don’t know who they were,” described by EL BRAVADOR who was leaving his shift from W.A.N.T.

Radio was an unstoppable force in getting this new genre to the masses.

“Which goes back to my original statement of us having to create our own community of I guess call it hip hopers,” said Chris Brooks.

Richmond’s first hip-hop record was fresh off the press in 1985, MCI recorded commandments, which now is a collectors item.

‘’A lot of artist don’t realize Richmond Hip-Hop goes back that far,” said Mike Street a legendary local radio broadcaster.

A slew of other records came to follow. The Too Def Crew and Z Rock Crew being some of those contributors in ‘87.

“we just wanted to play music it was what we loved,” said DJ Madd Mixer.

Equipment was hard to come by when hip hop first hit and recording studios were slim to non-existent.

So those radio stations were essential in getting the sound out there.

A lot of people first heard hip hop through W.A.N.T and W.E.N.Z radio.

The Z rock crew, Stan Brooks, Sir RJ, Mitch Malone and Jay Lang were some of the legends scratching live on air but the stations weren’t always broadcasting the music.

“We had to get the communities to accept what we were doing,” said ELBRAVADOR.

Eventually, two stations embraced the new culture.

W.K.I.E the first all rap and go-go station and Kiss 96 the first station that incorporated Hip-Hop in all dayparts.

The Church Hill Crew and Grandmaster Jay were each Kiss 96 Master Mix Champions.

and so started the Richmond Hip-Hop wave, leading to it becoming a test market for the genre.

Over the decades, our city hosted numerous shows with other hip hop legends...

“it was a fight for hip hop to be what is is now,” said Jay Quan.

Now, Hip-Hop not only has mass appeal but the respect of RVA.

In August, Mayor Levar Stoney declared a Hip-Hop day.

“Now therefore I, Mayor Levar M. Stoney of the city of Richmond do here by proclaim, August 11th 2023 Richmond Hip-Hop day in the city of Richmond to recognize the artist’s contributions of the city’s Hip-Hop legends giving birth to the long luscious musical history,’’ exclaimed by Mayor Levar Stoney.

Now some of these history makers are looking to the future and making sure everyone knows Richmond’s Hip-Hop history.

Some other notable crews and people involved in Richmond’s Hip-Hop scene are Mahogany(the first female rapper from our area), Grandmaster Jay, August Moon, Rockwale, Cooley T, Hunny Bunn, The G Men, Mr.Mellody and the Royale Sound Crew.

“I love hip hop it lets me be me,” said DJ Madd Mixer

ELBRAVADOR is producing a full documentary on the history of Central Virginia’s role in the Hip-Hop scene, he plans on showcasing it in the Summer of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.