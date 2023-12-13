Your Money with Carlson Financial
Officer suspended for repeatedly striking woman during arrest

Police released over 30 videos, which come from several officers’ body cams and a street camera.
By Luke Tucker, Mary Calkins, Brad Dickerson and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A police officer in North Carolina has been suspended for repeatedly striking a woman during an arrest last month.

The announcement was made by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings on Tuesday afternoon after footage from body cameras was released.

Jennings said the allegation of excessive use of force against CMPD Officer Vincent Pistone was sustained after the investigation was concluded.

The investigation stemmed from 17 strikes being delivered to the leg of a woman identified as Christina Pierre as officers attempted to place her in custody.

“Officer Pistone’s first three strikes were effective. Those strikes allowed for officers to get Ms. Pierre’s hands behind her back,” Jennings said.“The officers then proceeded to try and handcuff her as Officer Pistone continued to deliver 14 additional strikes to her leg. Those 14 additional strikes were determined by the Independent Chain of Command Review Board that they were not justified. I concurred with that and I agreed with that decision.”

Jennings said Pistone was given a 40-hour suspension and will also go through additional training.

Footage of the arrest was released by the police department after the Charlotte City Council reviewed it Monday night.

A judge granted the department’s request to release the videos.

The police department released over 30 videos, which come from several officers’ body cameras and a street camera. The footage shows everything including the initial encounter between police, Pierre and Anthony Lee outside of a Bojangles on Arrowood Road on Nov. 13, and the arrests.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video may be disturbing to some viewers.

The arrest happened on Nov. 13 in the Steele Creek area after police suspected a man and woman were smoking marijuana.

In one video, two officers are seen approaching Pierre and Lee at a bus stop outside the Bojangles restaurant and asking if the couple is smoking weed.

Pierre says she bought the cigarette at a smoke shop.

Moments later, officers begin detaining Pierre and Lee, with the two repeatedly asking why. Officers do not tell the two why they’re being detained.

Pierre and Lee are both seen struggling with the officers. Both are brought to the ground by police.

In another video, officers are seen rushing in as backup while Pierre and Lee are both on the ground.

One video shows an officer knee and punch Pierre repeatedly while she is on the ground.

Several bystanders recorded video of the arrest. Their video showed an officer punching and kicking Pierre several times, targeting a specific nerve to get her to comply.

Pierre’s attorney, Lauren Newton, says the footage did not show the moment an officer punched her in the face, which police say happened after she punched an officer twice in the face.

Although authorities say the substance Pierre was smoking tested positive for marijuana, her attorney said she and the man were smoking a legal substance called THCA, which she said was legally purchased at a smoke shop.

The charges against Pierre and Lee were dropped by the district attorney nearly two weeks ago.

The videos released Tuesday also include interviews with witnesses who tell investigators the actions of the officers were out of line.

