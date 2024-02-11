At +150000, the Washington Commanders have the fourth-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl as of December 14.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +150000

Commanders Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+150000), the Commanders are 29th in the NFL. They are two spots below that, 31st, according to computer rankings.

The Commanders were +8000 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +150000, which is the second-biggest change in the entire league.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Commanders have a 0.1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Washington Betting Insights

Washington is 5-7-1 against the spread this year.

The Commanders have seen eight of its 13 games hit the over.

The Commanders have been favored on the moneyline four total times this season. They've finished 1-3 in those games.

Washington has won three of the nine games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Commanders own the 16th-ranked offense this year (336.2 yards per game), and they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking worst with 379.8 yards allowed per game.

The Commanders have the 23rd-ranked scoring offense this season (20.1 points per game), and they've been worse on defense, ranking worst with 30.4 points allowed per game.

Commanders Impact Players

Sam Howell has 18 touchdown passes and 14 picks in 13 games, completing 65.8% for 3,466 yards (266.6 per game).

Howell also has rushed for 243 yards and five scores.

Brian Robinson Jr. has rushed for 664 yards (51.1 per game) and five scores in 13 games.

In the passing game, Robinson has scored three times, with 29 catches for 326 yards.

Terry McLaurin has 60 catches for 694 yards (53.4 per game) and two TDs in 13 games.

In 12 games, Curtis Samuel has 51 receptions for 508 yards (42.3 per game) and two scores.

On defense, Kamren Curl has helped set the tone with 97 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and four passes defended in 13 games.

Commanders Player Futures

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals W 20-16 +150000 2 September 17 @ Broncos W 35-33 +10000 3 September 24 Bills L 37-3 +1800 4 October 1 @ Eagles L 34-31 +700 5 October 5 Bears L 40-20 +100000 6 October 15 @ Falcons W 24-16 +12500 7 October 22 @ Giants L 14-7 +100000 8 October 29 Eagles L 38-31 +700 9 November 5 @ Patriots W 20-17 +150000 10 November 12 @ Seahawks L 29-26 +12500 11 November 19 Giants L 31-19 +100000 12 November 23 @ Cowboys L 45-10 +750 13 December 3 Dolphins L 45-15 +750 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 @ Rams - +10000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +100000 17 December 31 49ers - +250 18 January 7 Cowboys - +750

