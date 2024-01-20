The La Salle Explorers (4-10) face a fellow A-10 opponent, the VCU Rams (12-2), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET.

VCU vs. La Salle Game Information

VCU Players to Watch

Sarah Te-Biasu: 12.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 12.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Mary-Anna Asare: 11.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Mykel Parham: 5.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

5.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Jennifer Ezeh: 6.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

La Salle Players to Watch

Molly Masciantonio: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Makayla Miller: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Nicole Melious: 10.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jolene Armendariz: 4.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

4.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Tiara Bolden: 6.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

