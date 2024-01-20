Saturday's A-10 slate includes the Richmond Spiders (13-3) meeting the Dayton Flyers (7-8) at 6:00 PM ET.

Richmond vs. Dayton Game Information

Richmond Players to Watch

Maggie Doogan: 16.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Grace Townsend: 12.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Addie Budnik: 11.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK Rachel Ullstrom: 11.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Katie Hill: 5.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Dayton Players to Watch

Arianna Smith: 9.9 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Ivy Wolf: 12.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Mariah Perez: 7.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Destiny Bohanon: 11.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Anyssa Jones: 8.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

