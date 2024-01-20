Norfolk State vs. Howard January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MEAC slate includes the Howard Bison (3-12) facing the Norfolk State Spartans (11-4) at 2:00 PM ET.
Norfolk State vs. Howard Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Norfolk State Players to Watch
- Kierra Wheeler: 18.4 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Niya Fields: 6.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Da'Brya Clark: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Makoye Diawara: 6.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Diamond Johnson: 20.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 5.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Howard Players to Watch
- Nile Miller: 6.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Iyanna Warren: 12.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Vanessa Blake: 6.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyana Walker: 9.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kaniyah Harris: 2.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
