JMU vs. Old Dominion January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Old Dominion Monarchs (10-3) meet a fellow Sun Belt squad, the James Madison Dukes (11-4), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
JMU vs. Old Dominion Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other JMU Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
JMU Players to Watch
- Peyton McDaniel: 11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jamia Hazell: 12.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kseniia Kozlova: 12.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 7.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Steph Ouderkirk: 4.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Old Dominion Players to Watch
- En'Dya Buford: 10.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kaye Clark: 8.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jordan McLaughlin: 9.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brenda Fontana: 6.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Simone Cunningham: 4.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.