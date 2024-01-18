Wizards vs. Knicks January 18 Tickets & Start Time
On Thursday, January 18, 2024, the New York Knicks (20-15) face the Washington Wizards (6-28) at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and MNMT2.
Wizards vs. Knicks Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG, MNMT2
Wizards Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Kyle Kuzma gets the Wizards 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Tyus Jones gives the Wizards 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Deni Avdija gives the Wizards 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while putting up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Daniel Gafford is averaging 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He is making 68.5% of his shots from the floor (first in NBA).
- Jordan Poole gives the Wizards 16.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while averaging 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle puts up 23.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 28.4% from downtown with 1.4 made treys per contest.
- Jalen Brunson averages 25.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.
- Isaiah Hartenstein averages 6.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks.
- Josh Hart averages 7.5 points, 2.9 assists and 6.3 rebounds.
- OG Anunoby averages 15.1 points, 2.6 assists and 3.9 boards.
Wizards vs. Knicks Stat Comparison
|Knicks
|Wizards
|115.6
|Points Avg.
|115.4
|112.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|126.2
|46.6%
|Field Goal %
|47.9%
|37.8%
|Three Point %
|35.3%
