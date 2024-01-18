On Thursday, January 18, 2024, the New York Knicks (20-15) face the Washington Wizards (6-28) at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and MNMT2.

Wizards vs. Knicks Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 18

Thursday, January 18 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG, MNMT2

Wizards Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Kyle Kuzma gets the Wizards 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Tyus Jones gives the Wizards 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Deni Avdija gives the Wizards 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while putting up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Daniel Gafford is averaging 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He is making 68.5% of his shots from the floor (first in NBA).

Jordan Poole gives the Wizards 16.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while averaging 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle puts up 23.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 28.4% from downtown with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Jalen Brunson averages 25.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 6.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks.

Josh Hart averages 7.5 points, 2.9 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

OG Anunoby averages 15.1 points, 2.6 assists and 3.9 boards.

Wizards vs. Knicks Stat Comparison

Knicks Wizards 115.6 Points Avg. 115.4 112.7 Points Allowed Avg. 126.2 46.6% Field Goal % 47.9% 37.8% Three Point % 35.3%

