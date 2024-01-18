Virginia vs. Notre Dame January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Virginia Cavaliers (8-5) face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-2) in a matchup of ACC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Virginia vs. Notre Dame Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Virginia Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Virginia Players to Watch
- Kymora Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Camryn Taylor: 14.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jillian Brown: 6.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- London Clarkson: 8.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK
- Alexia Smith: 4.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Hannah Hidalgo: 24.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 6.1 AST, 5.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Maddy Westbald: 14.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Anna DeWolfe: 10.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Natalija Marshall: 8.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- KK Bransford: 8.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.