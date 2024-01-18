Liberty vs. Florida International January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's CUSA schedule includes the Florida International Panthers (9-5) playing the Liberty Lady Flames (5-10) at 7:00 PM ET.
Liberty vs. Florida International Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Liberty Players to Watch
- Bella Smuda: 13.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Emma Hess: 11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Asia Boone: 9.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordan Hodges: 6.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 4.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Florida International Players to Watch
- Mya Kone: 10.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Ajae Yoakum: 11.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Courtney Prenger: 10.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maria Torres: 5.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kaliah Henderson: 7.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
