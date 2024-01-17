Richmond vs. Davidson January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Richmond Spiders (12-3) meet a fellow A-10 squad, the Davidson Wildcats (12-1), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at John M. Belk Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET.
Richmond vs. Davidson Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Richmond Players to Watch
- Grace Townsend: 12.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Maggie Doogan: 16.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Addie Budnik: 11.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Rachel Ullstrom: 11.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Katie Hill: 5.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
Davidson Players to Watch
- Millie Prior: 12.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Charlise Dunn: 11.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Suzi-Rose Deegan: 13.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Issy Morgan: 8.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mallorie Haines: 8.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
