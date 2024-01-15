On Monday, January 15, 2024, the Washington Wizards (6-26) take on the Detroit Pistons (3-29) at 3:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSDET.

Wizards vs. Pistons Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 15

Monday, January 15 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: MNMT, BSDET

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma averages 23.1 points, 4.3 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Tyus Jones posts 12.6 points, 3.0 boards and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 53.7% from the field and 42.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Deni Avdija puts up 11.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 49.5% from the field.

Jordan Poole averages 17.2 points, 2.5 boards and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Daniel Gafford posts 10.8 points, 7.7 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 68.4% from the field (second in league).

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham is putting up 23.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. He's also sinking 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

On a per-game basis, Ausar Thompson gives the Pistons 9.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Jaden Ivey is putting up 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He is making 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 31.2% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per contest.

The Pistons are receiving 8.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Killian Hayes this year.

The Pistons are getting 13.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Jalen Duren this year.

Wizards vs. Pistons Stat Comparison

Wizards Pistons 116.7 Points Avg. 110.3 126.2 Points Allowed Avg. 121.2 48.3% Field Goal % 46.6% 35.5% Three Point % 33.7%

