George Mason vs. George Washington January 15 Tickets & Start Time
The George Washington Revolutionaries (11-2, 0-0 A-10) face the George Mason Patriots (11-2, 0-0 A-10) in a clash of A-10 teams at 2:00 PM ET on Monday. The game airs on CBS Sports Network.
George Mason vs. George Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
George Mason Players to Watch
- Keyshawn Hall: 16.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Amari Kelly: 12.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Darius Maddox: 13.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Woody Newton: 7.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Ronald Polite: 8.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
George Washington Players to Watch
- James Bishop: 16.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Darren Buchanan Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Garrett Johnson: 14.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Maximus Edwards: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Babatunde Akingbola: 3.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.5 BLK
George Mason vs. George Washington Stat Comparison
|George Washington Rank
|George Washington AVG
|George Mason AVG
|George Mason Rank
|55th
|80.8
|Points Scored
|75.3
|179th
|206th
|72.0
|Points Allowed
|65.7
|68th
|44th
|40.5
|Rebounds
|39.1
|81st
|329th
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|214th
|50th
|9.3
|3pt Made
|7.5
|184th
|164th
|13.8
|Assists
|12.3
|267th
|319th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|11.8
|185th
