Richmond vs. Rhode Island January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's A-10 schedule includes the Richmond Spiders (11-3) versus the Rhode Island Rams (9-5), at 12:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Richmond vs. Rhode Island Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Richmond Players to Watch
- Maggie Doogan: 17.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Grace Townsend: 11.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Addie Budnik: 11.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Rachel Ullstrom: 10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Katie Hill: 5.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Rhode Island Players to Watch
- Teisha Hyman: 11.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Maye Toure: 13.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- D'yona Davis: 8.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sophie Phillips: 11.9 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Anaelle Dutat: 4.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
