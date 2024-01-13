The William & Mary Tribe (5-8, 0-0 CAA) play the Stony Brook Seawolves (7-6, 0-0 CAA) in a clash of CAA squads at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on FloHoops.

William & Mary vs. Stony Brook Game Information

William & Mary Players to Watch

  • Chase Lowe: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Trey Moss: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Gabe Dorsey: 14.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Caleb Dorsey: 7.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Charlie Williams: 8.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Stony Brook Players to Watch

  • Chris Maidoh: 8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Keenan Fitzmorris: 10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Tyler Stephenson-Moore: 14.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Dean Noll: 9.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jared Frey: 9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

William & Mary vs. Stony Brook Stat Comparison

William & Mary Rank William & Mary AVG Stony Brook AVG Stony Brook Rank
143rd 76.6 Points Scored 71.5 263rd
261st 74 Points Allowed 73.1 235th
223rd 35.8 Rebounds 36.9 171st
286th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 8.9 203rd
40th 9.5 3pt Made 8.6 83rd
174th 13.5 Assists 12.1 284th
86th 10.7 Turnovers 10.4 63rd

