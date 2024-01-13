The VMI Keydets (3-10, 0-0 SoCon) face a fellow SoCon team, the Samford Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SoCon), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Pete Hanna Center. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

VMI vs. Samford Game Information

VMI Players to Watch

Taeshaud Jackson: 7 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

7 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Brennan Watkins: 15.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

15.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK Tyran Cook: 11.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Koree Cotton: 12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Stephen Olowoniyi: 6.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Samford Players to Watch

Achor Achor: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK

14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK A.J. Staton-McCray: 13.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Rylan Jones: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jermaine Marshall: 10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaden Campbell: 9.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

VMI vs. Samford Stat Comparison

Samford Rank Samford AVG VMI AVG VMI Rank 5th 90.2 Points Scored 69.5 294th 277th 75 Points Allowed 71.9 205th 63rd 39.7 Rebounds 40.3 50th 61st 10.8 Off. Rebounds 9.9 115th 10th 10.7 3pt Made 7.5 181st 4th 20.5 Assists 11.6 314th 342nd 14.6 Turnovers 15.8 360th

