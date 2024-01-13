Saturday's ACC slate includes the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-3, 1-0 ACC) versus the Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 1-1 ACC), at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Virginia vs. Wake Forest Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Virginia Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Players to Watch

  • Reece Beekman: 13.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Ryan Dunn: 9.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Isaac McKneely: 10.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Leon Bond III: 6.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Andrew Rohde: 5.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wake Forest Players to Watch

  • Andrew Carr: 15.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Kevin Miller: 16.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Hunter Sallis: 18.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Cameron Hildreth: 15.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Parker Friedrichsen: 5.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia vs. Wake Forest Stat Comparison

Wake Forest Rank Wake Forest AVG Virginia AVG Virginia Rank
51st 81.3 Points Scored 65.8 338th
110th 67.9 Points Allowed 56.2 2nd
277th 34.3 Rebounds 32.6 332nd
310th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 7.8 287th
116th 8.2 3pt Made 6.5 267th
287th 12.1 Assists 15.6 71st
39th 9.7 Turnovers 8.4 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.