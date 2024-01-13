VCU vs. La Salle January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's A-10 slate includes the La Salle Explorers (9-4, 0-0 A-10) versus the VCU Rams (8-5, 0-0 A-10) at 12:30 PM ET on USA.
VCU vs. La Salle Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: USA
VCU Players to Watch
- Max Shulga: 15.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Zeb Jackson: 13.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Toibu Lawal: 9.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Christian Fermin: 5.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Jason Nelson: 7.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
La Salle Players to Watch
- Khalil Brantley: 16.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jhamir Brickus: 14.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anwar Gill: 11.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Daeshon Shepherd: 10.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Rokas Jocius: 7.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
VCU vs. La Salle Stat Comparison
|La Salle Rank
|La Salle AVG
|VCU AVG
|VCU Rank
|115th
|77.8
|Points Scored
|73.8
|208th
|199th
|71.8
|Points Allowed
|66.3
|77th
|221st
|35.8
|Rebounds
|37.1
|160th
|273rd
|8.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.0
|198th
|55th
|9.2
|3pt Made
|8.2
|116th
|62nd
|16.0
|Assists
|14.5
|114th
|30th
|9.5
|Turnovers
|12.8
|267th
