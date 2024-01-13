The Longwood Lancers (2-9) meet the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-7) in a clash of Big South teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Longwood vs. UNC Asheville Game Information

Longwood Players to Watch

Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 10.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Malea Brown: 7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK Janay Turner: 11.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Adriana Shipp: 8.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Kiki McIntyre: 4.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

UNC Asheville Players to Watch

McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 13.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaila Lee: 8.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Lalmani Simmons: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12 PTS, 3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Mallory Bruce: 8.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jamaya Blanks: 5.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

