Longwood vs. UNC Asheville January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Longwood Lancers (2-9) meet the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-7) in a clash of Big South teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Longwood vs. UNC Asheville Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Longwood Players to Watch
- Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 10.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Malea Brown: 7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Janay Turner: 11.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Adriana Shipp: 8.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kiki McIntyre: 4.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
UNC Asheville Players to Watch
- McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 13.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaila Lee: 8.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lalmani Simmons: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mallory Bruce: 8.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jamaya Blanks: 5.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
