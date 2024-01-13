James Madison vs. Appalachian State January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) face a fellow Sun Belt squad, the James Madison Dukes (13-0, 2-0 Sun Belt), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
James Madison vs. Appalachian State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
James Madison Players to Watch
- T.J. Bickerstaff: 16.2 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Terrence Edwards: 17.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Michael Green III: 11.2 PTS, 1.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Freidel: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Julien Wooden: 9.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
Appalachian State Players to Watch
- Tre'Von Spillers: 12.8 PTS, 8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Donovan Gregory: 14.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Abson: 7.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.7 BLK
- CJ Huntley: 8.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Myles Tate: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
James Madison vs. Appalachian State Stat Comparison
|James Madison Rank
|James Madison AVG
|Appalachian State AVG
|Appalachian State Rank
|3rd
|91.8
|Points Scored
|78.6
|93rd
|206th
|72
|Points Allowed
|63.3
|24th
|53rd
|40.2
|Rebounds
|42.5
|16th
|85th
|10.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|94th
|38th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|7.3
|208th
|26th
|17.5
|Assists
|15.8
|66th
|121st
|11.1
|Turnovers
|9.3
|23rd
