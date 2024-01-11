The NC State Wolfpack (12-0) meet the Virginia Cavaliers (8-3) in a clash of ACC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Virginia vs. NC State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Virginia Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Players to Watch

Kymora Johnson: 12.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Camryn Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Jillian Brown: 7.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Alexia Smith: 5.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK London Clarkson: 8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

NC State Players to Watch

Aziaha James: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Zoe Brooks: 10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Saniya Rivers: 13.7 PTS, 6 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.7 PTS, 6 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK River Baldwin: 10.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Madison Hayes: 11.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.