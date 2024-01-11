Thursday's Big South schedule includes the Longwood Lancers (12-2, 0-0 Big South) versus the Radford Highlanders (10-4, 0-0 Big South), at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Longwood vs. Radford Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Longwood Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Longwood Players to Watch

Walyn Napper: 14.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Johnathan Massie: 12.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Michael Christmas: 10.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Szymon Zapala: 10.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Elijah Tucker: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Radford Players to Watch

Bryan Antoine: 10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Kenyon Giles: 14.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK DaQuan Smith: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Justin Archer: 8.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Chandler Turner: 9.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Longwood vs. Radford Stat Comparison

Longwood Rank Longwood AVG Radford AVG Radford Rank 87th 79.1 Points Scored 74.6 191st 12th 61.6 Points Allowed 66.9 89th 23rd 42.0 Rebounds 38.1 117th 7th 13.7 Off. Rebounds 8.9 205th 309th 5.9 3pt Made 8.1 125th 189th 13.4 Assists 12.4 258th 247th 12.5 Turnovers 11.2 125th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.