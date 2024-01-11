JMU vs. Southern Miss January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The James Madison Dukes (8-4) play a fellow Sun Belt team, the Southern Miss Eagles (7-3), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Reed Green Coliseum. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.
JMU vs. Southern Miss Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
JMU Players to Watch
- Peyton McDaniel: 12.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jamia Hazell: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kseniia Kozlova: 11.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Steph Ouderkirk: 5.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Southern Miss Players to Watch
- Domonique Davis: 21.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Melyia Grayson: 10.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Brikayla Gray: 7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lani Cornfield: 8.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Morgan Sieper: 7.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
