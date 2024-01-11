The South Alabama Jaguars (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet a fellow Sun Belt squad, the James Madison Dukes (12-0, 1-0 Sun Belt), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

James Madison vs. South Alabama Game Information

James Madison Players to Watch

  • T.J. Bickerstaff: 15.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Terrence Edwards: 17.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Michael Green III: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Noah Freidel: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Julien Wooden: 9.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

South Alabama Players to Watch

  • Isiah Gaiter: 15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Marcus Millender: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyrell Jones: 9.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Thomas Howell: 6.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Maxwell Land: 10.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

James Madison vs. South Alabama Stat Comparison

James Madison Rank James Madison AVG South Alabama AVG South Alabama Rank
1st 92.6 Points Scored 74.4 195th
222nd 72.6 Points Allowed 74.6 272nd
43rd 40.6 Rebounds 34.1 281st
83rd 10.5 Off. Rebounds 7.1 321st
35th 9.6 3pt Made 7.1 224th
25th 17.6 Assists 10.4 340th
164th 11.6 Turnovers 9.3 22nd

