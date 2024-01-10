The Fordham Rams (5-7) play a fellow A-10 team, the VCU Rams (11-1), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

VCU vs. Fordham Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other VCU Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VCU Players to Watch

Sarah Te-Biasu: 13.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 13.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Mary-Anna Asare: 12.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Mykel Parham: 5.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Jennifer Ezeh: 6.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Fordham Players to Watch

Taylor Donaldson: 18.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Matilda Flood: 6.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Emy Hayford: 11.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Maranda Nyborg: 6.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Mandy McGurk: 8.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.