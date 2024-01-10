The Radford Highlanders (10-4, 0-0 Big South) play a fellow Big South squad, the Longwood Lancers (12-2, 0-0 Big South), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Joan Perry Brock Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Radford vs. Longwood Game Information

Radford Players to Watch

Bryan Antoine: 10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Kenyon Giles: 14.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK DaQuan Smith: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Justin Archer: 8.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Chandler Turner: 9.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Longwood Players to Watch

Walyn Napper: 14.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Johnathan Massie: 12.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Michael Christmas: 10.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Szymon Zapala: 10.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Elijah Tucker: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Radford vs. Longwood Stat Comparison

Longwood Rank Longwood AVG Radford AVG Radford Rank 87th 79.1 Points Scored 74.6 190th 12th 61.6 Points Allowed 66.9 89th 23rd 42.0 Rebounds 38.1 115th 7th 13.7 Off. Rebounds 8.9 205th 308th 5.9 3pt Made 8.1 126th 190th 13.4 Assists 12.4 257th 246th 12.5 Turnovers 11.2 125th

