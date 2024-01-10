George Mason vs. Davidson January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The George Mason Patriots (9-2) play the Davidson Wildcats (11-1) in a clash of A-10 teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
George Mason vs. Davidson Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
George Mason Players to Watch
- Sonia Smith: 13.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zahirah Walton: 10.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ta'Viyanna Habib: 9.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Taylor Jameson: 9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Nekhu Mitchell: 5.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Davidson Players to Watch
- Millie Prior: 11.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Charlise Dunn: 11.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Suzi-Rose Deegan: 14.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Issy Morgan: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Maddie Plank: 5.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
