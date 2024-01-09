Tuesday's A-10 slate includes the George Mason Patriots (10-2, 0-0 A-10) against the VCU Rams (7-5, 0-0 A-10) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

George Mason vs. VCU Game Information

George Mason Players to Watch

Keyshawn Hall: 16.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Amari Kelly: 12.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

12.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Darius Maddox: 13.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Woody Newton: 7.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Ronald Polite: 8.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

VCU Players to Watch

Zeb Jackson: 14.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Max Shulga: 15.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Toibu Lawal: 8.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Christian Fermin: 6.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.1 BLK

6.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.1 BLK Jason Nelson: 8.4 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

George Mason vs. VCU Stat Comparison

George Mason Rank George Mason AVG VCU AVG VCU Rank 216th 73.8 Points Scored 72.7 238th 60th 65.4 Points Allowed 65.8 66th 73rd 39.3 Rebounds 36.7 183rd 220th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 8.8 209th 162nd 7.7 3pt Made 8.3 107th 283rd 12.0 Assists 14.0 151st 181st 11.8 Turnovers 12.8 268th

