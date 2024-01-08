Kyle Kuzma and Chet Holmgren are two players to watch on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Washington Wizards (6-29) match up with the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-11) at Capital One Arena.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Thunder

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia How to Watch on TV: MNMT, BSOK

Wizards' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Wizards lost to the Knicks on Saturday, 121-105. Their leading scorer was Kuzma with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 27 2 2 0 1 4 Deni Avdija 23 10 6 2 0 2 Tyus Jones 11 1 8 0 0 2

Wizards vs Thunder Additional Info

Wizards Players to Watch

Kuzma is putting up 22.6 points, 4.1 assists and 5.8 boards per game.

Tyus Jones averages 12.5 points, 2.9 boards and 5.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Deni Avdija's numbers for the season are 11.9 points, 6 boards and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 49.8% from the field.

Daniel Gafford puts up 10.5 points, 7.6 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 68.8% from the floor (first in league).

Jordan Poole posts 16.3 points, 2.4 boards and 3.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 21.3 5.5 3.7 0.3 0.4 2.8 Deni Avdija 12.4 7.3 3.9 1.5 0.4 1 Tyus Jones 14.9 2.3 5.8 1 0.3 2.4 Daniel Gafford 10 7.3 1.1 1.5 2 0 Jordan Poole 14.8 2 3.6 0.8 0.3 2.3

