Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kyle Kuzma and others in the Oklahoma City Thunder-Washington Wizards matchup at Capital One Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSOK

MNMT and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs Thunder Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +116) 3.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: -130)

Monday's over/under for Kuzma is 22.5 points, 0.1 fewer than his season average.

He has grabbed 5.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Monday's game (6.5).

Kuzma averages 4.1 assists, 0.6 more than Monday's over/under.

Kuzma's 2.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Monday over/under.

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -161) 6.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -120)

Tyus Jones' 12.5 points per game average is the same as Monday's over/under.

He has grabbed 2.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (2.5).

Jones has averaged 5.5 assists per game, 1.0 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).

Jones has hit 1.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +118) 1.5 (Over: +172)

Deni Avdija's 11.9-point scoring average is 1.6 less than Monday's over/under.

He grabs six rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet on Monday.

Avdija has picked up 3.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

He 0.9 made three-pointers average is 0.6 lower than his prop bet on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 33.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: +146)

Gilgeous-Alexander's 31.5 points per game average is 2.0 fewer than Monday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- six -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has hit 1.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -161) 6.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -120)

The 18.5-point prop bet set for Chet Holmgren on Monday is 1.1 higher than his scoring average on the season.

His rebounding average -- 7.4 per game -- is 1.1 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (8.5).

He has connected on 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Monday (1.5).

