Wizards vs. Thunder January 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Monday, January 8, 2024, the Washington Wizards (5-23) take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-9) at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSOK.
Wizards vs. Thunder Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MNMT, BSOK
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma averages 23 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Tyus Jones puts up 12.3 points, 5.4 assists and 3 rebounds per game.
- Jordan Poole posts 17.5 points, 3.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.
- Deni Avdija posts 11.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Daniel Gafford puts up 11 points, 7.5 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 69.3% from the floor (second in NBA).
Thunder Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets the Thunder 30.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He also averages 2.8 steals (first in league) and 0.8 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Chet Holmgren gives the Thunder 17.2 points, 8 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 2.7 blocked shots (third in NBA).
- The Thunder are getting 17.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Jalen Williams this year.
- Josh Giddey gives the Thunder 11.8 points, 6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while posting 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Luguentz Dort is putting up 11 points, 4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is making 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 40.7% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.
Wizards vs. Thunder Stat Comparison
|Wizards
|Thunder
|117
|Points Avg.
|120.7
|126.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.6
|48.3%
|Field Goal %
|49.2%
|35.8%
|Three Point %
|38.3%
