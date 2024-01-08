Virginia Beach, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball action in Virginia Beach, Virginia today, and info on how to stream these games is available below.
Virginia Beach, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Isle Of Wight Academy at Gateway Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bayside High School at Maury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
