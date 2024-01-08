Sussex, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Sussex, Virginia today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sussex, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greensville County High School at Sussex Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Sussex, VA
- Conference: Tri-Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.