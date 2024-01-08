Prince Edward, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Prince Edward, Virginia today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Prince Edward, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fuqua School at Timberlake Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Forest, VA
- Conference: VISAA Division 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
