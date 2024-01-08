High school basketball action in Pittsylvania, Virginia is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pittsylvania, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Chatham High School at Carlisle School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8

7:00 PM ET on January 8 Location: Axton, VA

Axton, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Tunstall High School at Dan River High School