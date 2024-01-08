The North Carolina Central Eagles (9-7, 1-0 MEAC) are 1.5-point favorites as they try to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Norfolk State Spartans (10-7, 1-0 MEAC) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at McDougald-McLendon Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 137.5 for the matchup.

Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Odds & Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Carolina Central -1.5 137.5

Spartans Betting Records & Stats

Norfolk State has played seven games this season that have gone over 137.5 combined points scored.

Norfolk State's games this year have had a 142.6-point total on average, 5.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Norfolk State has compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread.

North Carolina Central has had more success against the spread than Norfolk State this season, sporting an ATS record of 8-4-0, as opposed to the 8-5-0 mark of Norfolk State.

Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Carolina Central 6 50% 77.6 152 68.1 136.3 138.3 Norfolk State 7 53.8% 74.4 152 68.2 136.3 140.0

Additional Norfolk State Insights & Trends

Against the spread in MEAC play, the Eagles were 7-9-0 last season.

The Spartans score an average of 74.4 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 68.1 the Eagles allow to opponents.

Norfolk State is 4-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall when it scores more than 68.1 points.

Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Carolina Central 8-4-0 2-1 6-6-0 Norfolk State 8-5-0 6-4 6-7-0

Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Home/Away Splits

North Carolina Central Norfolk State 6-1 Home Record 5-0 3-5 Away Record 3-5 2-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 6-2-0 Away ATS Record 5-3-0 95.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 94.2 64.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.5 2-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-5-0

