Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central January 8 Tickets & Start Time
Monday's MEAC schedule includes the North Carolina Central Eagles (7-7, 0-0 MEAC) against the Norfolk State Spartans (9-6, 0-0 MEAC) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Norfolk State Players to Watch
- Jamarii Thomas: 18.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaylani Darden: 7.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Allen Betrand: 11.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kuluel Mading: 6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Christian Ings: 7.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
North Carolina Central Players to Watch
- Po'Boigh King: 13.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Fred Cleveland Jr.: 15.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ja'Darius Harris: 15.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Perry Smith Jr.: 6.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Emmanuel Izunabor: 5.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Stat Comparison
|North Carolina Central Rank
|North Carolina Central AVG
|Norfolk State AVG
|Norfolk State Rank
|171st
|75.4
|Points Scored
|75.7
|164th
|128th
|69.0
|Points Allowed
|66.7
|84th
|260th
|34.6
|Rebounds
|34.6
|260th
|173rd
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|125th
|258th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|7.0
|229th
|238th
|12.7
|Assists
|12.0
|283rd
|130th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|10.7
|91st
