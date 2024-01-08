Monday's contest between the Norfolk State Spartans (11-4) and North Carolina Central Eagles (6-9) squaring off at McDougald-McLendon Arena has a projected final score of 70-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Norfolk State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 5:30 PM ET on January 8.

The Spartans are coming off of a 94-33 win against South Carolina State in their most recent game on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 70, North Carolina Central 58

Other MEAC Predictions

Norfolk State Schedule Analysis

The Spartans' signature victory this season came against the Appalachian State Mountaineers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 150) in our computer rankings. The Spartans took home the 67-53 win at home on November 16.

Norfolk State has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (eight).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Norfolk State 2023-24 Best Wins

67-53 at home over Appalachian State (No. 150) on November 16

51-49 on the road over Drexel (No. 184) on November 8

66-64 on the road over William & Mary (No. 189) on November 6

58-51 over Colgate (No. 201) on November 26

85-71 on the road over High Point (No. 269) on December 18

Norfolk State Leaders

Kierra Wheeler: 18.4 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 53 FG%

18.4 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 53 FG% Niya Fields: 6.9 PTS, 2.7 STL, 37.5 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)

6.9 PTS, 2.7 STL, 37.5 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43) Da'Brya Clark: 6.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.4 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)

6.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.4 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28) Makoye Diawara: 6.6 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

6.6 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Diamond Johnson: 20.6 PTS, 5.2 STL, 39.4 FG%, 37 3PT% (17-for-46)

Norfolk State Performance Insights

The Spartans have a +120 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.0 points per game. They're putting up 64.1 points per game, 211th in college basketball, and are giving up 56.1 per outing to rank 47th in college basketball.

The Spartans are posting 64.8 points per contest in their past 10 games, which is 0.7 more than their average for the season (64.1).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.