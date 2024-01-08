Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 8
Monday's contest between the Norfolk State Spartans (11-4) and North Carolina Central Eagles (6-9) squaring off at McDougald-McLendon Arena has a projected final score of 70-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Norfolk State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 5:30 PM ET on January 8.
The Spartans are coming off of a 94-33 win against South Carolina State in their most recent game on Saturday.
Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina
Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Score Prediction
- Prediction: Norfolk State 70, North Carolina Central 58
Norfolk State Schedule Analysis
- The Spartans' signature victory this season came against the Appalachian State Mountaineers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 150) in our computer rankings. The Spartans took home the 67-53 win at home on November 16.
- Norfolk State has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (eight).
Norfolk State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 67-53 at home over Appalachian State (No. 150) on November 16
- 51-49 on the road over Drexel (No. 184) on November 8
- 66-64 on the road over William & Mary (No. 189) on November 6
- 58-51 over Colgate (No. 201) on November 26
- 85-71 on the road over High Point (No. 269) on December 18
Norfolk State Leaders
- Kierra Wheeler: 18.4 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 53 FG%
- Niya Fields: 6.9 PTS, 2.7 STL, 37.5 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)
- Da'Brya Clark: 6.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.4 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)
- Makoye Diawara: 6.6 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)
- Diamond Johnson: 20.6 PTS, 5.2 STL, 39.4 FG%, 37 3PT% (17-for-46)
Norfolk State Performance Insights
- The Spartans have a +120 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.0 points per game. They're putting up 64.1 points per game, 211th in college basketball, and are giving up 56.1 per outing to rank 47th in college basketball.
- The Spartans are posting 64.8 points per contest in their past 10 games, which is 0.7 more than their average for the season (64.1).
