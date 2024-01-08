The North Carolina Central Eagles (9-7, 1-0 MEAC) aim to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (10-7, 1-0 MEAC) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET.

Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Norfolk State Stats Insights

The Spartans are shooting 45% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 41.3% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Norfolk State has a 7-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Spartans are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 156th.

The Spartans put up 6.3 more points per game (74.4) than the Eagles allow their opponents to score (68.1).

When it scores more than 68.1 points, Norfolk State is 8-1.

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison

Norfolk State scores 94.2 points per game at home, and 65.5 away.

At home the Spartans are giving up 58.6 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than they are on the road (72.8).

Beyond the arc, Norfolk State drains fewer treys away (5 per game) than at home (9.8), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (32%) than at home (37.1%) as well.

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule