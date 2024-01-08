Newport News, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Newport News, Virginia. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Newport News, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hampton Christian Academy at Peninsula Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Newport News, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hampton Roads Academy at Warhill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.