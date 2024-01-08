Montgomery, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Montgomery, Virginia today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Craig County High School at Eastern Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Elliston, VA
- Conference: Pioneer
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenvar High School at Blacksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Blacksburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Craig County High School at Eastern Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Elliston, VA
- Conference: Pioneer
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.