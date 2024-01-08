If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Loudoun, Virginia, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Loudoun, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Potomac Falls High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 8

7:15 PM ET on January 8 Location: Potomac Falls, VA

Potomac Falls, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Briar Woods High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 8

7:15 PM ET on January 8 Location: Ashburn, VA

Ashburn, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Stone Bridge High School at Lightridge High School