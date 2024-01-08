Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Isle of Wight, Virginia today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Isle of Wight, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Isle Of Wight Academy at Gateway Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 8

6:30 PM ET on January 8 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Windsor High School at Appomattox Regional Governor's School