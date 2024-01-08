Falls Church, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Falls Church, Virginia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Falls Church, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mount Vernon High School at Falls Church High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.