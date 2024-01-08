Fairfax, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Fairfax, Virginia and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fairfax, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Madison High School at Chantilly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Chantilly, VA
- Conference: District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James W Robinson High School at South County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Lorton, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Potomac High School at Fairfax High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Springfield High School at W. T. Woodson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Braddock High School at Alexandria City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
