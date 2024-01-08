If you reside in Fairfax, Virginia and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Fairfax, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Madison High School at Chantilly High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8

7:30 PM ET on January 8 Location: Chantilly, VA

Chantilly, VA Conference: District 1

District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

James W Robinson High School at South County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8

7:30 PM ET on January 8 Location: Lorton, VA

Lorton, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

West Potomac High School at Fairfax High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8

7:30 PM ET on January 8 Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

West Springfield High School at W. T. Woodson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8

7:30 PM ET on January 8 Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Braddock High School at Alexandria City High School