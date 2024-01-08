Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Craig, Virginia today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Craig, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Craig County High School at Eastern Montgomery High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 8

5:30 PM ET on January 8 Location: Elliston, VA

Elliston, VA Conference: Pioneer

Pioneer How to Stream: Watch Here

Craig County High School at Eastern Montgomery High School