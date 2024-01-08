Covington, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Covington, Virginia, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Covington, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alleghany High School at Radford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Radford, VA
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.