Terry McLaurin has a tough matchup when his Washington Commanders meet the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Cowboys concede 190.9 passing yards per game, fifth-best in the NFL.

McLaurin has a team-leading 946 receiving yards on 73 grabs (123 targets), with four TDs, averaging 59.1 yards per game.

McLaurin vs. the Cowboys

McLaurin vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 5 GP / 35.8 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 35.8 REC YPG / REC TD Dallas has allowed two opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Cowboys have allowed 16 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Dallas has allowed two players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 190.9 passing yards per game conceded by the Cowboys defense makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Cowboys have scored 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Cowboys' defense is 11th in the league in that category.

Commanders Player Previews

Terry McLaurin Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 55.5 (-115)

McLaurin Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, McLaurin has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 56.2% of his games (nine of 16).

McLaurin has received 20.2% of his team's 608 passing attempts this season (123 targets).

He has 946 receiving yards on 123 targets to rank 58th in league play with 7.7 yards per target.

McLaurin has four games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 16 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has scored four of his team's 37 offensive touchdowns this season (10.8%).

McLaurin (eight red zone targets) has been targeted 12.1% of the time in the red zone (66 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

McLaurin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 12/31/2023 Week 17 6 TAR / 4 REC / 61 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/24/2023 Week 16 5 TAR / 3 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/17/2023 Week 15 12 TAR / 6 REC / 141 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 11 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

