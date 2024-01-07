Sam Howell has a tough matchup when his Washington Commanders meet the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Cowboys concede 190.9 passing yards per game, fifth-best in the NFL.

Howell has passed for 3,793 yards (237.1 per game) this season while completing 63.1% of his passes, with 20 TD passes and 19 picks. Howell also has carried the ball 44 times for 264 yards and five scores, producing up 16.5 yards per game.

Howell vs. the Cowboys

Howell vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 2 GP / 234.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD

2 GP / 234.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD Two opposing players have registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Dallas this year.

12 players have tossed one or more TDs in a game against the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has given up two or more passing touchdowns to five quarterbacks in 2023.

The Cowboys have given up at least three TD passes in an outing to two opposing QBs this season.

The pass defense of the Cowboys is giving up 190.9 yards per contest this year, which ranks fifth in the league.

Opponents of the Cowboys have totaled 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Cowboys' defense is 11th in the NFL in that category.

Commanders Player Previews

Sam Howell Passing Props vs. the Cowboys

Passing Yards: 217.5 (-115)

217.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+195)

Howell Passing Insights

Howell has bettered his passing yards prop total in nine games this season, or 56.2%.

The Commanders pass on 64.0% of their plays and run on 36.0%. They are 23rd in NFL action in points scored.

Howell's 6.5 yards per attempt rank 23rd in the NFL.

Howell has thrown for a touchdown in 11 of 16 games this season, with more than one TD pass five times.

He has 67.6% of his team's 37 offensive touchdowns this season (25).

Howell has passed 58 times out of his 585 total attempts while in the red zone (48.3% of his team's red zone plays).

Howell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 12/31/2023 Week 17 17-for-28 / 169 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/24/2023 Week 16 6-for-22 / 56 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/17/2023 Week 15 11-for-26 / 102 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 22 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 12/3/2023 Week 13 12-for-23 / 127 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 21 YDS / 2 TDs at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 28-for-44 / 300 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 13 YDS / 1 TD

