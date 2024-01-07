In one of the many compelling matchups on the NHL slate on Sunday, the Winnipeg Jets and the Arizona Coyotes take the ice at Mullett Arena.

You will find info on how to watch Sunday's NHL action right here.

Sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Today's NHL Games

Watch the NHL all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!