NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
In one of the many compelling matchups on the NHL slate on Sunday, the Winnipeg Jets and the Arizona Coyotes take the ice at Mullett Arena.
You will find info on how to watch Sunday's NHL action right here.
Sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Calgary Flames at Chicago Blackhawks
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|ESPN+,NBCS-CHI (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Los Angeles Kings at Washington Capitals
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|NHL Network,BSW,MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Winnipeg Jets at Arizona Coyotes
|7:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|ESPN+,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Detroit Red Wings at Anaheim Ducks
|8:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|ESPN+,BSW,BSDETX (Watch this game on Fubo)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.